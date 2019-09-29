God wants you to be healed - Part 2

We are loved by God. Do you believe this? God’s love is pure and unconditional, with no ulterior motive. God’s love is clearly demonstrated from Genesis to Revelations, and it is his love for us that desires our healing.

Genesis records the beautiful and loving act of God when He created us. “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” Genesis 2:7 (NIV). With the rest of the creation, God spoke and it came into being, but with mankind, God was up-close and personal. God took time to lovingly form man and woman.

At this time, there was no disease, no torment, and no sickness. It was never God’s plan for us to experience this. However, when Adam and Eve disobeyed God, it opened the door to sin, sickness, and death.

Spiritual death came first – they experienced separation from God. Physical death came next as Gen 3:19 says: “… for dust you are and to dust you will return.” Humankind was now subject to diseases, sickness, illnesses, and death because of sin.

But God still loves man. We are still the pride of His creation, and God is still against everything that harms us – including sickness. So, He sent His Son.

When we read the New Testament, we see the pain and suffering that Jesus endured to restore our right relationship with God the Father and give us healing.

THREE WAYS THE SAVIOUR’S SUFFERING LED TO OUR HEALING

1. JESUS SUFFERED TO TAKE AWAY OUR PAIN

When referring to Jesus’ experience on the Cross, Isaiah 53:4 (NKJV) says, “He took up our infirmities and bore our diseases.”

When Jesus suffered, your diseases and sicknesses were part of the package. He took upon Himself the suffering of people and their sources of pain. This refers to our illnesses.

Jesus was afflicted by the sicknesses and sorrows of the world, and He took our illnesses and burdens away from us and placed them upon Himself. Now, we don’t have to suffer in pain!

2. JESUS SUFFERED TO BEAR OUR SUFFERING

Another version of Isaiah 53:4 (NKJV) says, “Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows …”

Griefs and sorrows refers to the pains of the mind, emotions, or troubles of the soul. Many of us are fighting emotional, mental, and psychological battles that Jesus suffered and bore. The word ‘bore or borne’ in this context means to endure, to carry the burdens as a slave or labourer.

Jesus already endured the suffering for you. He wants to unload you of your burdens, griefs, and sorrows that stifle and bring freedom.

3. JESUS SUFFERED TO RECEIVE OUR PUNISHMENT

Isaiah 53:5 (NIV) says, “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.”

The enemy will try to convince you that you do not deserve healing because your sin brought sickne,ss and your only option is to remain in pain and suffering. This would be true – HOWEVER, God has already allowed Jesus to receive the punishment of our sin. His Son was pierced and crushed on account of our sin

This suffering means that the debt has been paid for our sin. You can receive healing from spiritual death and physical sickness because Jesus has made a way.

2 Corinthians 5:21 (NIV) God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

Receive His righteousness and His healing today!