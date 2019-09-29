S&P rating upgrade a positive development for economy – PSOJ

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has welcomed the recent upgrade of Jamaica’s sovereign credit rating from 'B' to 'B+’ by Standard and Poor's Ratings Agency (S&P).

PSOJ President Keith Duncan stated that the upgrade is a positive development for Jamaica.

“The B+ rating by S&P demonstrates that the economy is moving in the right direction in achieving macroeconomic stability and bodes well for the growth momentum particularly in the context of Jamaica being effectively outside of an IMF programme. Successive administrations must be commended for remaining focused on implementing policies that bolster fiscal resilience and support the growth agenda,” Duncan said.

S&P also affirmed Jamaica’s 'B' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings.

Additionally, it says the stable outlook reflects the agency’s expectation that Jamaica will continue to bolster its fiscal resilience through continued public-sector reform, a declining debt burden, and will generate modest real Gross Domestic Product growth.

