TAKING CHARGE | Jamaican entrepreneurs taking action into their own hands - Demola is changing the face of Jamaica through innovative marketing

A marketer at heart, Demola Cunningham has decided that until he gets his dream job in a marketing firm, he will continue to be an innovative competitor in the field with his brands It’s Jus Marketing – a full service digital marketing and advertising brand; and Merch It Express – a custom merchandise brand that makes custom promotional items for businesses worldwide, ranging from silicone arm bands to lapel pins.

He is also heavily involved in philanthropic efforts, as the founder of Brand Jamaica Foundation, host of the #BrandJamaica Mother’s Day Giveaway – where Jamaican brands partner to create an authentic Jamaican product experience for mothers. Persons who can’t afford to, get a chance to win a Mother’s Day basket for that special someone.

Cunningham uses his marketing skills to offer businesses affordable branding, marketing and advertising solutions to showcase companies representing #BrandJamaica, locally and internationally.

The marketer shares the 411 with The Sunday Gleaner.

Q. What led you to become an entrepreneur?

A. I’ve always seen myself working as an innovative and dynamic marketer in a competitive leading organisation, which I hope will materialise one day. But I have always had a strong, determined, fighting spirit intent on persevering and succeeding in spite of the challenges, so I will hold on to that dream while honing my skills independently in innovatory marketing, branding and rebranding different brands across the world until that opportunity comes along.

Q. What makes your businesses different?

A. Many companies just can’t afford the high-priced budgets offered by some of these marketing brands. It’s Jus Marketing (@itsjusmarketing Instagram) offers affordable rates and services, while maintaining industry standard and high quality content tailored-made for individual organisations.

Every customer deserves a token of appreciation from the business they support and every business should be properly branded. Merch It Express (@merchitexpress Instagram) provides a wide variety of items that can be customized or branded, such as lapel pins, lanyards, silicone bands…just ask....you design it and we’ll merch it.

Q. What’s your favorite type of business to market?

A. Anything brand Jamaica, but villas/hotels, food and beverage are my top picks, simply because I’m a foodie who loves to travel. I’ve been blessed to visit several places across Jamaica, but a resort with a beach and beautiful scenery has always stuck with me. Being a brand Jamaica advocate, I take pride in showcasing the beauty and exquisite tastes we have in Jamaica. Overall, though, I have a passion for marketing the best of brand Jamaica, whatever business that may be.

Q. What do you want people to know about your business? What future plans do you have?

A. If you’re in need of affordable, innovative marketing for your business, ranging from social media marketing, content creation, sales promotions, flyer distribution or marketing consultancy, just think It’s Jus Marketing (@itsjusmarketing Instagram). For stylish, durable, custom promotional items to either advertise your business or make branded tokens of appreciation for your clients, Merch It Express (@merchirexpress) will get it done. Our custom product line will continue to increase to meet all your promotional and advertising needs.

Brand Jamaica Foundation aims to partner with brands of Jamaica to give back to the people of our beautiful island. We’ll continue to partner with different brands of Jamaica and develop various projects to give back to Jamaicans in need.

I’m always open to working with a marketing firm or a multinational company full time if the opportunity presents itself.

Q. How can people reach you?

I can be contacted at:

itsjusmarketing@gmail.com, merchitexpress@gmail.com, brandjamaicafoundation@gmail.com