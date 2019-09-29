Violence in schools trending down as principals use technology to monitor students

“We don’t have fights like we used to,” declared Marvin Johnson, acting principal of Tivoli Gardens High School in West Kingston.

The reduction of violence in the school has been a major accomplishment, seeing that many of the students are from violent prone communities, where their exposure to crime sometimes influences their attitudes and behaviour.

Johnson credits the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and a public address (PA) system at the school for this, which have made it much easier to monitor activities and spot altercations as soon as they start, and with the assistance of his staff, nip them in the bud.

Mounted in his office are two large screens displaying live footage of the activities of students and staff around the compound.

“We here at Tivoli Gardens are big on safety and security. It is one of the education ministry’s priorities, so we seek to create a safe environment for our students to feel a sense of comfort. Students have to learn in an environment that is safe,” he told The Sunday Gleaner during a visit to the school last week.

“The security system makes a difference, a big difference, because you are able to monitor constantly, and you are able to monitor if a teacher is in the class.”

Pointing to one of the screens, he stated, “As I am speaking now, I see some boys outside, so I am going to ask the coordinator now to check to see what is happening with that particular class. You will notice that all the other classes are covered, but I see some boys hanging right there, so maybe they don’t have a teacher at their class as yet.”

Shortly before that, he had to sternly reprimand a group of boys who were observed loitering on one of the school’s corridors.

“Those boys on the grade 10 block who are sitting on the railing, please move to your respective classes,” he announced over the PA system.

When one of the boys refused to budge, the principal identified him by name.

“I am watching you, sir, please find your class. There is still that young man sitting on the railing on the grade 10 block, please go to your class,” he admonished.

This time the young man got off the railing and headed to a classroom.

SUPPORTED BY THE MINISTRY

There have been several calls for the government to blanket the country with CCTV cameras in an effort to curb the high levels of crime plaguing the country. Initiatives such as JamaicaEye have been implemented in response to this call.

Several schools have installed their own surveillance systems in a bid to increase safety and security. It is a move that interim education minister Karl Samuda supports.

“The respective school boards would make a determination as to whether they need it or not. Those who feel that they need it are free to implement it. In other words, we have no objection to them having surveillance cameras, because it is the modern approach to ensuring that you can understand what is taking place around you,” Samuda said.

… Safe School Programme making an impact

Several reports of school violence had sparked the launch of the multi-sectoral initiative, the Safe School Programme in 2004. Under this initiative, officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force are assigned as School Resource Officers (SRO) to mentor students and mediate disputes at schools.

Crime in school has reduced significantly since the implementation of the programme, which is currently operating in 174 schools across the island, with 154 SRO assigned. In addition, there are 33 liaison officers who assist the SROs, if for any reason they may be absent.

* In 2012, for example, a total of 915 fights were reported, in addition to 23 robberies, four murders, 160 thefts, 52 woundings, and 135 other incidents.

* In 2013, a total of 786 fights were reported, one robbery, four murders, 64 thefts, 25 woundings, and 28 other incidents.

For 2014, there were no reports of a fight. Meanwhile, four robberies, one murder, three thefts, three woundings, and 13 other incidents were committed in that year.

* In 2015, 165 fights were reported, eight robberies, one murder, 30 thefts, 32 woundings, and two other incidents.

* For 2016, 16 fights were reported, 14 robberies, zero murder, 45 thefts, 16 woundings, and two other incidents

* In 2018, 149 cases overall were recorded and 10 weapons seized.

* No reports have been received since the start of 2019.

Education minister Karl Samuda confirmed that school-based violence continues to trend downwards, stating “We haven’t had the kind of violence that we have seen in the past.”

