Army increases with graduation of 146 recruits

The rain did not dampen the parade for 146 recruits who, after 12 months of gruelling training, were on Saturday officially recognised as Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers.

The soldiers, who form the Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) 1801, were lauded for the commitment and discipline they exhibited since the commencement of training in October 2018.

In his message to the soldiers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Public Service, Emanuel DaRosa, encouraged them to remain courageous.

“You are here because you sacrificed. You have, literally, toiled through the night. Many of those nights, you would have done so with little or no sleep to attain the honour of standing here today. You have given it your all. While your families, your spouses, your children, and your friends slept, you were awake and toiling and I am proud of you, because today you are rewarded and you deserve to be here,” he said.

He charged them to act as a buffer against what is not right and what is not good in the society.

“You are now part of that cadre of persons who have made a vow to shape the future for Jamaica. That is positive, promising and powerful, and you will do so through your dedication to your role as a reservist in the JDF,” he said.

In his message, Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade said the soldiers have joined the JDF and the JNR in the midst of significant growth and transformation.

“The operational tempo continues to increase as we take steps to restore safety and security in communities throughout Jamaica through our participation in the zones of special operation and states of public emergency,” he said.

“Each of us, regular and reserve force alike, shares the task of ridding Jamaica of crime and violence, as we help to usher in the Jamaica that we desire,” he added.