DOHA 2019 | Andrew Riley, Orlando Bennett and Ronald Levy advance to 110m Hurdles semi-finals

Andrew Riley, Orlando Bennett and Ronald Levy have joined defending world champion Omar McLeod in the semi-finals of the Men's 110m hurdles at the IAAF World Championships.

Riley, who originally finished fourth in 13.67 seconds in heat three, has been promoted to third place due to the disqualification of Daniel Roberts of the United States who crossed the line first in 13.38 seconds but was judged to have illegally brought down the final hurdle in the race.

As a result, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France was given first with Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain promoted to second and Yohan Chaverra of Colombia improving to fourth to take the last automatic spot.

Bennett placed fifth in heat four in 13.50 seconds but qualified as one of the four fastest losers and Levy advanced automatically placing second in heat five in 13.48 seconds.

