DOHA 2019 | Elaine Thompson, Sashalee Forbes qualify for 200m semi-finals

Elaine Thompson and Shashalee Forbes have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's 200m.

Thompson, who placed fourth in the Women's 100m Final yesterday, came second in heat three of the first round in 22.61 seconds to advance automatically.

The race was won by Brittany Brown of the United States in a personal best of 22.33 seconds.

Lisa Marie Kwayie of Germany came third in 22.77 seconds, also a personal best.

Meanwhile, Forbes came third to secure automatic qualification in 23.15 seconds in heat one.

Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas won the race in 22.86 seconds with Kamaria Durant of Trinidad and Tobago finishing second in 23.08.

