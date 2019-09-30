DOHA 2019 | Jamaicans hunt for more medals today

Two Jamaicans will look to increase the country's medal tally as the IAAF World Championships continues today from Doha, Qatar.

Fedrick Dacres, the number two thrower in the world, will battle for gold in the Men's Discus Throw final starting at 1:15pm

He qualified for the final throwing 65.44m in the first qualification group.

The distance is the second-highest of the 12-man final field with only Daniel Stahl of Sweden throwing higher with 67.88m.

Meanwhile, Natoya Goule starts in lane six in the 800m final at 2:10pm.

The 2019 Pan American Games champion ran 2:00:33 seconds to qualify for the final as one of the fastest losers.

After finishing fourth in the 100m final yesterday, Elaine Thompson returns to the track for the first round of the Women's 200m starting at 9:15am.

She will run in heat three of the first round lining up in lane five.

Shashalee Forbes and Schillonie Calvert-Powell will join Thompson in the event running in heat one and heat seven respectively.

Yohan Blake, Rasheed Dwyer and Andre Ewers will hope to book their places in the Men's 200m final today when the semi-final round begins at 12:50pm.

Ewers was initially disqualified for stepping on the line but his appeal was successful and has been reinstated.

He ran 20.41 seconds in his first-round heat which gave him the semi-final spot as one of the fastest losers.

He will run in the second semi-final in lane three.

Dwyer will start in lane eight in the first semi-final while Blake will line up in lane four of the third semi-final.

Shericka Jackson, Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Anastasia Le Roy will start their championships in the first round of the 400m at 10:20am while Omar McLeod begins the defence of his world title in the 110m hurdles first round at 12:05pm.

