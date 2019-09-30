DOHA 2019 | Schillonie Calvert-Powell fails to qualify for 200m semi-finals

Schillonie Calvert-Powell has failed to advance to the semi-finals of the Women's 200m.

Powell finished last in heat six with a time of 23.52 seconds.

The race was won by Anglerne Annelus of the United States in 22.56 seconds.

Carolle Zahi of France came second in 22.99 seconds and Beth Dobbin of Great Britain finished third in 23.14 seconds.

Elaine Thompson and Shashalee Forbes are the two Jamaican representatives in the Women's 200m semi-finals.

