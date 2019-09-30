EOJ extends opening hours amid high turnout on Voters' List deadline

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says its offices will remain open until 7 p.m Monday to accommodate the "high" turnout of persons seeking to become registered electors.

September 30 is the deadline for persons to register to be on the Voters’ List.

People intending to have their name added to the Voters’ List must apply at any EOJ constituency office.

The EOJ is reminding people who are already registered, not to re-apply.

