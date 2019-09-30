Steve Lyston | The four ‘S’ for success The 4 ‘S’ for success

Everyone wants to be successful. It is what we must strive for – success. Simply put, ‘success’ is the accomplishment of an aim or purpose.

God wants us to be successful. In fact, He wants us to achieve true success, which means success in all areas of our lives. But in order to achieve that, there are certain things – certain ‘S’s – that we need to experience.

Suffering

Nobody wants to suffer, but suffering leads us to success. When we suffer, wisdom, knowledge and understanding come. We suffer because of the purpose and assignment in our lives. Every great person suffers. Suffering births compassion in us. We begin to value other people. We see things differently and know what it is to walk in someone else’s shoes. If most influential people within the society go through certain levels and kind of suffering, then they would make sounder decisions.

Your suffering also brings deliverance to others. The greater the suffering, the greater the success. Romans 8: 18 reminds us: “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” If you want to live a godly life, you will suffer. The success of Joseph brought great success to a nation. He became the prime minister of the nation after his suffering. Some may suffer through sabotage or circumstances beyond their control, but God always turns our suffering into great success. It is preparation for greater things. Furthermore, from your experiences, you can write books and tell your story, or start a business as a result. That book or business can help to birth hope, healing and bring encouragement to others.

Sacrifice

There cannot be success without sacrifice. Sometimes you will have to do without so that another can benefit. We have to make sacrifices as parents for the sake of our children. We, as a generation, have to make sacrifices for the next generation. Political leaders have to make sacrifices in order to pass just laws and implement sound economic, social and political practices for the sake of achieving greater things for the people of the nation and to ensure sustainable development for the benefit of the people. There are times when the nation’s leaders and business people will need to take a pay cut in order to ensure that the nation can come out of economic bondage, and help the poor, orphans and the homeless. We also have to make sacrifices by cutting unnecessary spending – cable, top brands, and other wants, and focus on the needs. Sometimes we have to put ourselves in uncomfortable positions just to ensure we can be comfortable later.

Self-Sufficiency

One of the greatest things in life is to be self-sufficient, where you can stand on your own to feed yourself and your family. It is very liberating to be in a position where your sustenance is not dependent on another man’s changing emotions. Furthermore, self-sufficiency prevents nations from being used as a testing ground and its people as guinea pigs, where strange philosophies and every wind of doctrine is allowed to settle.

We also prevent ourselves from being sabotaged. So, we eat what we grow, make our own garments, and maintain a higher quality of life. When you are self-sufficient, you own your own home, and that is why it is critical for every member of a family to learn a trade. Those who developed the technical and comprehensive school curriculum in Jamaica, to ensure skill training was done, were on to something big, but somewhere along the line, those who continued it lost sight of the vision.

Salvation

Everything begins with salvation. There are certain benefits one will not receive until one receives salvation. There are certain benefits, such as healing and favour, that will not happen.

Salvation opens your eyes to see what God has created you to be. Sin always blinds man. Salvation gives each of us a new heart, brings eternal blessings, and is the only secure insurance for mankind. It brings both earthly and spiritual blessings.

The solution to the problems people face lies in salvation.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.