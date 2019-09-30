Two charged for shooting, chopping man to death in St Catherine

Two men have been arrested and charged for the murder of 39-year-old Everald Kepple, otherwise called ‘Dila’, who was shot and chopped multiple times along the McCooks Pen main road in St Catherine in May.

Twenty-five-year-old Shane Roberts and 38-year-old Gerado Douglas, otherwise called ‘Rado’, both of Mason River, Clarendon and McCooks Pen in St Catherine, are charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Following months of detailed investigations by the Major Investigations Division, both men were arrested in Mason River and subsequently charged following an interview in the presence of their attorneys.

The police had reported that about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, Kepple was reportedly making a purchase inside a shop when he was attacked by both accused, along with a third man, armed with handguns and a machete.

They reportedly opened gunfire at him as he ran from the shop before collapsing on the road.

The accused men allegedly stood over him and shot and chopped him several times before escaping.

The police were called and Kepple’s body was seen on the ground with multiple gunshot and chop wounds.

