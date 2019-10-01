Devon Dick to launch third book Sunday

Boulevard Baptist Church, in association with the National Library of Jamaica, will next Sunday launch veteran newspaper columnist the Reverend Devon Dick’s third book, Enduring Advocacy for a Better Jamaica.

The launch will take place at Boulevard Baptist Church on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew, starting at 5 p.m.

Ambassador Stephen Vasciannie, president of the University of Technology, Jamaica, will be the guest speaker.

Also slated to attend are Pearnel Charles, speaker of the House of Representatives; Senator Damion Crawford; and the Reverend Merlyn Hyde Riley, president of the Jamaica Council of Churches.

The launch of the book is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Boulevard Baptist Church, as well as in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the National Library of Jamaica.

Enduring Advocacy for a Better Jamaica is a collection of Dick’s articles published in The Gleaner since 1995.

A unique feature of the publication is that is divided into seven sections with seven eminent Jamaicans providing commentaries. They are political commentator Dr Paul Ashley; banker Courtney Campbell; former Gleaner Editor-in-Chief Wyvolyn Gager; attorney Georgia Gibson Henlin, QC; sports commentator Hubert Lawrence; Beverley Lashley, head of the National Library; and the Reverend Dr Garnett Roper.

The other two books by Dick are Rebellion to Riot: The Jamaican Church in Nation Building and The Cross and Machete: The Native Baptists of Jamaica – Identity, Ministry and Legacy.

His third book is published by Arawak Publishers and all the proceeds from sales will go towards the National Library of Jamaica