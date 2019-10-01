Former cabbie’s body fished from Clarendon gully

The body of former taxi driver Glenford Singh was fished from the gully beneath the Longville Park Bridge off Salt River Road in Clarendon yesterday afternoon.

It marked the end of a frantic search by relatives and friends since last Thursday evening when Singh was washed away in a gully at Sandy Bay.

Singh, who used to ply Old Harbour to Sandy Bay route in former years, gave up his taxi job, working at Stars HQ in Sandy Bay in his latter years.

One of his friends, who didn’t give his name, said he has been among the search party since Thursday.

“I was determined to help find his body and put closure to this whole ordeal,” he told The Gleaner.

Information reaching our newsroom is that last Thursday, Singh attempted to cross a flooded gully to get home instead of taking a longer route.

After he did not arrive home, friends and relatives went in search of him and found his shorts near the gully, triggering a more frantic effort to locate Singh.

Yesterday morning, the search took them to the gully on Salt River Road, where his decomposing body was seen in receding waters among bushes as vultures circled overhead.

