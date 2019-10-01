Growth & Jobs Aesthetician hopes to expand staff at beauty spa

Sculpt by Mo’ Body and Beauty Studio is May Pen’s first and only body sculpting spa operating out of Stork Street in the Clarendon capital.

The spa offers non-surgical body contouring and beauty innovation services.

“We offer beauty innovations, letting you look your best without the fear-inducing invasive surgery,” said proprietor and beauty guru Monique Reid, adding that the response to the business has been satisfying since inception in February 2018.

Fresh concept

“It’s the first and only body sculpting spa in May Pen, so it’s something fresh that everyone wants to dabble in and try out, so the response has been satisfying so far.”

Sculpt by Mo offers services, including belly- fat reduction, waxing, breast and buttocks enhancements, and teeth whitening.

The certified aesthetician and body sculpting specialist said her decision to venture into the beauty and body sculpting business was fuelled by her desire to help people look and feel great about themselves. “For most clients, their appointment is an hour out of a hectic day where they can truly relax.

A career in beauty therapy goes above and beyond the satisfaction you get from a self-care session; caring for others is so rewarding.”

The 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was often approached by persons enquiring about her skin care routine, which was another driving factor to the start of her beauty career. “My face was always flawless and people used to always ask me what I use on my face. So right there, I started thinking about ways to help them.”

Reid noted that she has since employed a beauty therapist with hopes of expanding her staff and offering her services at another location soon.