Growth & Jobs | Employers should pay keen attention to ergonomics – Green

Dr Sharmella Roopchand-Martin, head of the Academy of Sports at The University of the West Indies, has said she regularly sees persons under the age of 19 with neck issues commonly associated with 50 to 60 years old.

The disclosure was made during an ergonomics workshop for the JN Group Joint Occupational Safety and Health Committee and other employees of The Jamaica National Group, which was held at the headquarters of JN Fund Managers recently.

One of the main contributors to neck and shoulder injuries, Roopchand-Martin pointed out, is repeated movements performed during the day and improper ergonomics when using the computer.

“The monitor should be at eye level. Put the laptop on a stand, use an external keyboard and mouse, or use a raised monitor with the laptop,” she advised.

“Repetitive stress injuries include a large group of conditions that primarily affect the soft tissues, including the nerves, tendons, ligaments, and muscles. If you type 40 words per minute, you press 12,000 keys per hour or 96,000 keys per eight-hour workday. Almost 16 tonnes of force will be exercised collectively by your fingers over the day,” she noted.

OCCUPATIONAL RISK FACTORS

In addition to repetitive motions, Roopchand-Martin said other occupational risk factors which affect workers are prolonged static exertions, forceful exertions, awkward postures, vibration, harsh environmental conditions, and long duration performing a task.

Putting into context how repetitive stress injuries occur over a period of time, Roopchand-Martin said when workers are experiencing physical discomfort, they condition and adapt to the discomfort, while their threshold for the discomfort increases.

“If you are doing it long enough, you end up with injuries; and after you have a muscular injury, your brain is going to register again that it is not discomfort but pain. That’s when you end up going to the doctor; and if nothing changes the situation, some persons will go on to have permanent injuries.”

She further explained that there are other factors outside of ergonomics that contribute to injury.

“A lot of times persons only look at their work set-up, but there is a massive contribution to injury occurring by our own habits, underlying genetic predisposition, and other medical conditions. A worker who is very frail, not very fit, and has an underlying medical problem is likely to become vulnerable to injury.”

ELIMINATING INJURIES ON THE JOB

Other non-occupational risk factors that she also included are family history, age, pregnancy, systemic disease, previous injury, smoking, drug and alcohol abuse, vitamin deficiency, poor physical fitness, obesity and high-risk hobbies.

Roopchand-Martin maintains that injuries on the job can be prevented by eliminating risk factors from the job, reducing the pace of work, engaging in job rotation, and increasing the number of breaks from repetitive tasks.

Repetitive stress injury is relatable to Junett Robinson Numa, assistant corporate secretary at The Jamaica National Group. For many years, she spent several hours a day using her computer. Also, being left-handed, she used that hand more frequently than the other.

“I had extensive pain in my entire left arm. Things would fall from my hand. It was like I didn’t have control,” she said.

A lump developed on her left wrist as a result of inflamed tissue, which further intensified the pain. Using painkillers daily brought her temporary relief. She was subsequently diagnosed with carpel tunnel syndrome in her left wrist, and the problem persisted for four to five years, until she did surgery.

“Since the surgery, the pain has gone, but I still feel weakness in my hand. I cannot hold anything heavy or for long,” she disclosed.

The experience has caused her to become conscious of her posture, especially when she uses the laptop. She keeps the laptop in a raised position so that she can look at the screen at eye level while using an external keyboard.

Janice Green, president of the Jamaica Occupational Health and Safety Professionals Association, and occupational health and safety officer at The Jamaica National Group, says employers should pay keen attention to ergonomics.

“Studies have shown that ergonomics is relevant and critical to employees’ comfort and safety at work. It is, therefore, recommended that organisations study and understand the linkages between employees and their work environment; and develop interventions to improve and maintain proper ergonomics,” she pointed out.

She urges employees to take greater responsibility for their well-being.

“Employees can use their smartphone or smartwatch to remind them to take breaks from repetitive tasks, and to get up every 30-45 minutes to achieve better outcome for their health,” she said.