Man with 1,243 outstanding traffic tickets arrested

Thirty-six-year-old Kirk Patterson of Bay Farm Road, St Andrew has been arrested for having 1,243 outstanding traffic tickets.

The police report that a warrant was executed on Patterson on Monday for the outstanding tickets.

He is scheduled to appear in the Corporate Area Traffic Court today.

Patterson is one of several persons, in recent weeks, who have been arrested for having more than 1,000 outstanding tickets.

