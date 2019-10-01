Youthlink serves up mouth-watering edition at St George’s with Foska Oats

Last Wednesday, Foska Oats teamed up with The Gleaner’s Youthlink for the youth magazine’s second pop-up sales day event at St George’s College in Kingston.

“The school opened its arms to us as soon as we pitched the idea and the energy from the students has been tremendous. They are eager to read the Youthlink and see if they spot their friends,” said Youthlink Coordinator Kareem LaTouche.

With each purchase of Youthlink, students were given a tasty complimentary serving of Foska Oats instant porridge.

“All you have to do is add water,” Nigel Wellington said as he sat enjoying his porridge with his Youthlink.

“It looks as though it needs milk, but when you taste it, it wants nothing but water!” he added in amazement.

Nigel said that he enjoys reading the Youthlink magazine.

“The Youthlink helps the youths to be more aware of what is going on in schools. It also keeps us informed of what is trending in teenage life,” he said.

Pleased with reception

Foska Oats Brand Manager Marsha-Lee Stewart was pleased with the reception.

“Today has been a really amazing day! The kids are out, the teachers, we have auxiliary staff visiting our booth; it’s been really great,” Stewart said. “Everybody’s rushing to buy a paper just to get a cup of oats and it’s just been really awesome. We’re happy to be here!”

The Foska Oatmeal is offered in two tasty flavours – original and banana – and is prepared with the same quality natural rolled oats that Foska Oats fanatics find irresistible. It serves as an immediate porridge that allows you to take pleasure in a delicious, healthy, and convenient breakfast, particularly when you are late for school or work and don’t have the convenience of time in the mornings.

Youthlink, which sells for $30, is distributed throughout high schools islandwide.

