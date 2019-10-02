Gas prices down $2.65, diesel down $2.55

Gas prices are to go down by $2.65 on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $128.00 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $130.83.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $2.55 per litre to sell for $136.32.

The price of Kerosene will move down by $1.10 to sell for $115.34.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.10 to sell for $41.47, while butane will go down by $0.36 to sell for $45.27 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

