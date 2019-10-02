Merger of gaming entities taking shape

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Jamaica Racing Commission will be moving its operations to the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) in Kingston as part of ongoing steps to merge the three independent gaming regulators into one major regulatory state entity. According to Clovis Metcalfe, chairman of the Casino Gaming Commission and the BGLC, the proposed move was in keeping with the Government’s 2017 strategic move to merge the operations of the three gaming regulators to minimise cost.

Metcalfe was addressing the opening session of the International Association of Gaming Regulators Conference yesterday, in Montego Bay.

“Since then, what has happened is that we have been able to [bring] the Casino Gaming Commission into the house of Betting Gaming and Lottery, and come December, the racing commission will also move down in that complex,” explained Metcalfe.

Policy paper complete

“Right now, the policy paper has been completed and we think it will go to Cabinet within the month (of October), and that will be the official recognition of the merger,” added Metcalfe.

“We are moving on a fast track, and so once the policy paper and the submission to the Cabinet are approved, then we will fast-track the legislation,” Metcalfe added.

The International Association of Gaming Regulators brought together senior international regulatory leaders as well as industry stakeholders to connect and share knowledge as well as to hear from leading experts about known and emerging issues and trends across the sector.