MoBay’s mayor donates fogging machines to health department

Western Bureau:

The St James Municipal Corporation has delivered three fogging machines to the parish’s health department to boost its vector-control programme. The department has stepped up its vector-control exercise in the face of a major dengue scare in several communities in the parish.

Late last week, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis and his deputy, Councillor Leroy Williams, presented the fogging machines to Lennox Wallace, the acting parish manager of the St James Health Department.

At a municipal meeting in July, Wallace, in his then capacity as the chief public health inspector for St. James, stated that his department was struggling to meet its vector-control mandate because of inadequate fogging machines to combat the mosquito population.

Subsequent to Wallace’s announcement, Williams moved a motion for the corporation to procure and supply the health department with the three fogging machines, which cost $1.2 million.

Boost to vector control

“This commitment comes against the background of the need expressed by Mr Wallace at one of our meetings, and as mayor, I felt compelled to act,” said Davis in making the presentation.

“I hope this donation will greatly boost the vector-control programme in St James as, based on reports, there continues to be a mosquito problem in several areas.”

According to Davis, the donation forms part of the corporation’s civic responsibility to safeguardresidents of the parish from the challenge posed by the large mosquito population, as well as the threat of mosquito-borne diseases.

In accepting the gift from the mayor, an elated Wallace said the gesture showed that the municipal corporation was committed to helping to improve the quality of life of residents.

“The presentation of these machines has further solidified the relationship between the St James Municipal Corporation and the St James Health Department,” he said.