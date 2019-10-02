NWA teams responding to flooded roads, landslides

Teams from the National Works Agency (NWA) are now targeting roads in three parishes that have been impacted by overnight rains, causing flooding and landslides.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA Stephen Shaw says work is currently being undertaken in Clarendon, St Andrew and St Thomas, even as heavy rains continue to impact some communities.

In Clarendon, the Trout Hall main road which was converted into a virtual river during heavy rains yesterday is heavily silted.

NWA work crews are now removing the material from the road as the flood waters have receded.

The main road from St Johns to Pedro, which was last night rendered impassable due to flooding, has been reopened, the NWA reported.

Flooding is also reported in Rocky Point and Portland Cottage communities.

In St Thomas, the main road from Morant Bay to Port Morant is flooded in the community of Port Morant.

Only large vehicles can use this corridor at this time.

Shaw says that the main Robertsfield community road in St Andrew is now impassable due to a massive landslide, however a team is now mobilising to have the corridor reopened.

The main road from Guava Ridge to Mahogany Vale, which was last night blocked by a landslide, has been reopened to single lane.

Work continues to fully reopen this road, the NWA said.

Shaw says the NWA continues to urge caution in using roads in the parishes being affected by the inclement weather as there is the likelihood of flooding, breakaways, falling rocks, heavy siltation or landslides in some communities.

