Phillips questions conduct of new Edna Manley board member

One lawmaker has raised questions about whether a member of the newly-appointed board of directors for Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is facing sexual harassment allegations at the state agency where he is employed.

“If it is, is it the same person who has multiple complaints of sexual harassment?” questioned Mikael Phillips, Opposition member of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC).

He was speaking during a committee meeting now underway at Gordon House.

The Gleaner is withholding the board member’s name.

Edna Manley is grappling with allegations of sexual harassment against a lecturer and complaints about how it was handled by administrators.

Phillips was about to pose another question when he was stopped by Government member of the PAAC Leslie Campbell.

“I have a difficulty when we start raising these issues in this public arena and we start naming people and they have absolutely no right to defend themselves in here,” Campbell interjected.

Chairman of the PAAC Dr Wykeham McNeill suggested that Phillips submit the questions in writing to be discussed at a subsequent meeting.

A new 14-member Edna Manley board was announced by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda at a post cabinet press briefing on September 4.

It was announced that Marigold Harding will serve as chairperson, with Donahue Martin as vice chairman.

The other members are Dr L’Antoinette Stines, Dr Tamika Benjamin, Professor Silvia Kouwenberg, Coleen Douglas, Dorraine Reid, Kachine Martin, Emprezz Golding, Winston Ewart, Winston McKain, Jo-Anne Archibald, Alison Dixon Stone, and Dr. Nicholeen Degrasse – ex officio.

Samuda said the board will serve for three years and that the appointments took immediate effect.

