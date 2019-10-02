Technology in Focus | Planting high-tech seeds of change - Farmers urged to utilise more technology to boost yields, income

Jamaica’s agricultural sector has the potential to churn out higher yields if farmers adopt more technology in their production techniques, according to information and communication technologies (ICT) and agricultural experts.

Data from the Planning Institute of Jamaica for the first quarter of the financial year (April–June, 2019) show a 2.5 per cent decline in agricultural production, partly because of devastating drought conditions across the island.

Technical services manager at Contax 360 BPO Solutions and former ICT lecturer at the Northern Caribbean University, Henry Osborne, said that if technology were to be correctly infused in the practices of farmers, more produce would be available in markets and there could be an increase in food exports.

“We are nowhere near where we can be in terms of technology use, as only the richer farmers are able to access the necessary technology, while the poorer farmers continue to use traditional methods,” Osborne observed.

He noted that there would have to be a major overhaul of the sector, with the Government having direct oversight, to make it easier for all farmers to have access to the various markets.

Osborne said that drones, for example, could be used to map and plot the size of farms and provide a holistic view of crop growth, enabling the farmer to identify issues and better target their field.

He said having an overview of multi-year drone data allows for even better planning and monitoring of farms. Drones can also report farm characteristics, which include temperature, moisture, slope, and elevation, among other areas. This, he said, would enable more accurate soil sampling and the production of more suitable seedling prescriptions.

Osborne, however, noted that one of the inhibiting factors to accessing this technology was cost. However, he expects the prices to fall soon so that the average local farmer can access it.