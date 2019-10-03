Baby snatcher sentenced to three years, four months in prison

The woman who pleaded guilty to stealing day-old Baby Sae'Breon from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston has been sentenced to three years and four months at hard labour in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Peta-Gay Ffrench was sentenced a short while ago in Kingston's Home Circuit Court.

Suzzett Whyte, Sae’Breon’s mother, had reported that her child was abducted while she went to use the bathroom around 4:30 on the morning of January 9 this year at the corporate area maternity hospital.

Ffrench was later arrested when she tried to register the infant at the Registrar General's Department in St Catherine.

The baby was returned to his parents after a DNA test confirmed his identity.

