Businessman captured pointing gun during carnival celebration freed of charges

The businessman captured on video pointing his licensed firearm at motorists during the 2017 carnival celebrations has been freed of criminal charges.

Zachary Reid, a restaurant manager, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and assault at common law following the April 2017 incident along West King’s House Road in St Andrew.

However, prosecutors today offered no evidence against Reid when the case was called up in the Gun Court in downtown Kingston.

Gun Court cases are closed to the public but according to law enforcement sources, prosecutors were facing an uphill task as no civilian witness had come forward to complain about being assaulted during the incident.

“They really had no complainants, only the police who arrested him,” one source said.

Reid was represented by attorneys Tom Tavares-Finson and Donahue Martin.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, or email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.