Renee Whitehorne (left), marketing manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, presents a cash award of $10,000 for best Book Review to Darien Streete, 15-20 Champion from Hanover, at the taping of the Jamaica Library Service 2019 National Reading & Quiz Competition: The bank is a sponsor of the event which began in 1988 and now involves 13 parish libraries and 98 school libraries.