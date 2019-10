PwC Jamaica joined Digicel Foundation on September 21 to participate in the annual beach clean-up at the downtown Kingston waterfront to mark International Coastal Clean-up Day 2019. The PwC Jamaica team picked up garbage along the waterfront and shoreline, cleaned nearby gullies and recorded data on what they collected. The data is used by the Ocean Conservancy and Jamaica Environment Trust to educate and advocate for improved waste management practices and policy.