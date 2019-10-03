DOHA 2019 | Danniel Thomas-Dodd wins silver in Shot Put
Published:Thursday | October 3, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Danniel Thomas-Dodd captured a silver medal in the women’s shot put at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar today.
The 26-year-old, who is the national record holder, threw 19.47m to finish second in the event.
This is Thomas-Dodd's first World Championships medal.
She finished fourth in the event in London, England in 2017.
Defending champion Lijiao Gong from China won the event with a mark of 19.55m while third went to Christina Schwantitz of Germany 19.17m.
We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.