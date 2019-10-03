FULL LIST: Phillips names Opposition's new shadow cabinet
Drs Dayton Campbell and Angela Brown Burke have been axed from the Opposition's Council of Spokespersons.
The two were part of the leadership of the campaign team of defeated presidential candidate Peter Bunting in the September 7 race against incumbent Dr Peter Phillips.
Campbell was the Opposition spokesperson on health and Brown Burke, the shadow minister for local government.
Noel Arscott, the spokesperson on community development and social transformation and Ronald Thwaites, the shadow minister on education are also out.
Phillips this afternoon announced the 19-portfolio shadow cabinet.
It also features Dr Morais Guy as the new Leader of Government Business in the House and Westmoreland Central MP Dwayne Vaz as his deputy.
Guy replaces Phillip Paulwell, who will be campaign director for the People's National Party helping to prepare the Comrades for the next general election.
"The new team includes a number of fresh faces, who will shadow existing government ministries and engage the country in the PNP’s new policy solutions prior to the next general election," Phillips said.
Meanwhile, former Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Elaine Foster Allen, is the new Shadow Cabinet Secretary.
FULL LIST OPPOSITION SHADOW CABINET
Leader of the Opposition; Planning and Development, and Defence
Dr. Peter Phillips
Dr Andre Haughton (Planning and Development)
Finance and the Public Service
Mr Mark Golding
Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)
National Security
Mr Fitz Jackson
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
Lisa Hanna
Justice and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate
Senator Donna Scott Mottley
Education and Training
Peter Bunting
Mr Michael Stewart (Teacher Development and Stakeholder Relations)
Health and Wellness, and Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives
Dr Morais Guy
Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics
Mr Anthony Hylton
Tourism
Dr Wykeham McNeill
Transport and Works
Mikael Phillips
Water, Environment and Climate Change
Dr Fenton Ferguson
Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities
Horace Dalley
Senator Dr Floyd Morris (Social Security and Special Abilities)
Mining and Energy
Phillip Paulwell
Science, Technology and Information
Julian Robinson
Land and Housing
Senator Sophia Fraser Binns
Richard Azan (Housing)
Agriculture and Rural Development
Victor Wright
Local Government
Natalie Neita, MP
Social Transformation, Community Development and Culture
Senator Damion Crawford
Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports
Denise Daley
Dwayne Vaz (Youth and Entertainment) & Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House
POLITICAL PORTFOLIO APPOINTMENTS:
Venesha Phillips
National Security
Patricia Duncan Sutherland
Education and Training
Dr. Walton Small
Education and Training
Dr Shane Alexis
Health and Wellness
Imani Duncan-Price
Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics
Wavell Hinds
Sports
Andre Hylton
Transport and Works
Valenton Wint
Mining and Energy
Ewan Stephenson
Agriculture and Rural Development
Mark Malabver
Water, Environment and Climate Change.
Joan Gordon-Webley
Local Government
Zuleika Jess
Social Transformation, Community Development and Culture