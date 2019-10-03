FULL LIST: Phillips names Opposition's new shadow cabinet

Drs Dayton Campbell and Angela Brown Burke have been axed from the Opposition's Council of Spokespersons.

The two were part of the leadership of the campaign team of defeated presidential candidate Peter Bunting in the September 7 race against incumbent Dr Peter Phillips.

Campbell was the Opposition spokesperson on health and Brown Burke, the shadow minister for local government.

Noel Arscott, the spokesperson on community development and social transformation and Ronald Thwaites, the shadow minister on education are also out.

Phillips this afternoon announced the 19-portfolio shadow cabinet.

It also features Dr Morais Guy as the new Leader of Government Business in the House and Westmoreland Central MP Dwayne Vaz as his deputy.

Guy replaces Phillip Paulwell, who will be campaign director for the People's National Party helping to prepare the Comrades for the next general election.

"The new team includes a number of fresh faces, who will shadow existing government ministries and engage the country in the PNP’s new policy solutions prior to the next general election," Phillips said.

Meanwhile, former Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Elaine Foster Allen, is the new Shadow Cabinet Secretary.

FULL LIST OPPOSITION SHADOW CABINET

Leader of the Opposition; Planning and Development, and Defence

Dr. Peter Phillips

Dr Andre Haughton (Planning and Development)

Finance and the Public Service

Mr Mark Golding

Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)

National Security

Mr Fitz Jackson

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

Lisa Hanna

Justice and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate

Senator Donna Scott Mottley

Education and Training

Peter Bunting

Mr Michael Stewart (Teacher Development and Stakeholder Relations)

Health and Wellness, and Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives

Dr Morais Guy

Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics

Mr Anthony Hylton

Tourism

Dr Wykeham McNeill

Transport and Works

Mikael Phillips

Water, Environment and Climate Change

Dr Fenton Ferguson

Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities

Horace Dalley

Senator Dr Floyd Morris (Social Security and Special Abilities)

Mining and Energy

Phillip Paulwell

Science, Technology and Information

Julian Robinson

Land and Housing

Senator Sophia Fraser Binns

Richard Azan (Housing)

Agriculture and Rural Development

Victor Wright

Local Government

Natalie Neita, MP

Social Transformation, Community Development and Culture

Senator Damion Crawford

Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports

Denise Daley

Dwayne Vaz (Youth and Entertainment) & Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House

POLITICAL PORTFOLIO APPOINTMENTS:

Venesha Phillips

National Security

Patricia Duncan Sutherland

Education and Training

Dr. Walton Small

Education and Training

Dr Shane Alexis

Health and Wellness

Imani Duncan-Price

Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics

Wavell Hinds

Sports

Andre Hylton

Transport and Works

Valenton Wint

Mining and Energy

Ewan Stephenson

Agriculture and Rural Development

Mark Malabver

Water, Environment and Climate Change.

Joan Gordon-Webley

Local Government

Zuleika Jess

Social Transformation, Community Development and Culture