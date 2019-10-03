Thu | Oct 3, 2019

FULL LIST: Phillips names Opposition's new shadow cabinet

Published:Thursday | October 3, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Phillips ... The new team includes a number of fresh faces.

Drs Dayton Campbell and Angela Brown Burke have been axed from the Opposition's Council of Spokespersons.

The two were part of the leadership of the campaign team of defeated presidential candidate Peter Bunting in the September 7 race against incumbent Dr Peter Phillips.

Campbell was the Opposition spokesperson on health and Brown Burke, the shadow minister for local government.

Noel Arscott, the spokesperson on community development and social transformation and Ronald Thwaites, the shadow minister on education are also out.

Phillips this afternoon announced the 19-portfolio shadow cabinet.

It also features Dr Morais Guy as the new Leader of Government Business in the House and Westmoreland Central MP Dwayne Vaz as his deputy.

Guy replaces Phillip Paulwell, who will be campaign director for the People's National Party helping to prepare the Comrades for the next general election.

"The new team includes a number of fresh faces, who will shadow existing government ministries and engage the country in the PNP’s new policy solutions prior to the next general election," Phillips said.

Meanwhile, former Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Elaine Foster Allen, is the new Shadow Cabinet Secretary.

FULL LIST OPPOSITION SHADOW CABINET

Leader of the Opposition; Planning and Development, and Defence
Dr. Peter Phillips
Dr Andre Haughton (Planning and Development)

Finance and the Public Service
Mr Mark Golding
Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)

National Security
Mr Fitz Jackson

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
Lisa Hanna

Justice and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate
Senator Donna Scott Mottley

Education and Training
Peter Bunting
Mr Michael Stewart (Teacher Development and Stakeholder Relations)

Health and Wellness, and Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives
Dr Morais Guy

Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics
Mr Anthony Hylton

Tourism
Dr Wykeham McNeill

Transport and Works
Mikael Phillips

Water, Environment and Climate Change
Dr Fenton Ferguson

Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities
Horace Dalley
Senator Dr Floyd Morris (Social Security and Special Abilities)

Mining and Energy
Phillip Paulwell

Science, Technology and Information
Julian Robinson

Land and Housing
Senator Sophia Fraser Binns
Richard Azan (Housing)

Agriculture and Rural Development
Victor Wright

Local Government
Natalie Neita, MP

Social Transformation, Community Development and Culture
Senator Damion Crawford

Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports
Denise Daley
Dwayne Vaz (Youth and Entertainment) & Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House

 

POLITICAL PORTFOLIO APPOINTMENTS:

Venesha Phillips
National Security

Patricia Duncan Sutherland
Education and Training

Dr. Walton Small
Education and Training

Dr Shane Alexis
Health and Wellness

Imani Duncan-Price
Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics

Wavell Hinds
Sports

Andre Hylton
Transport and Works

Valenton Wint
Mining and Energy

Ewan Stephenson
Agriculture and Rural Development

Mark Malabver
Water, Environment and Climate Change.

Joan Gordon-Webley
Local Government

Zuleika Jess
Social Transformation, Community Development and Culture

 