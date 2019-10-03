Junction Road in St Mary traffic restriction extended to mid-October

Contractors working on reconstructing the Junction road in St Mary have been given an additional two weeks to complete excavation works at Broadgate.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says this will necessitate the extension of the six-hour road closure between Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge.

The road is closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw explains that the extended restrictions will come into effect this Saturday, October 5 and will remain in place until Friday, October 18.

Shaw says the excavation activities at Broadgate have been severely hampered by the recent heavy rainfall and has been compounded by the nature of the terrain and the hard material encountered.

With some 65% of the excavation works completed thus far, the NWA has supported the closure, in a bid to achieve substantial completion by the end of October.

During the period of restriction, motorists are advised to use alternative routes, where possible, including the roadway through Grande Hole and Richmond, or the North Coast Highway.

The GoJ’s Capital ‘A’ Roads Rehabilitation project, which is being undertaken at a cost of $597 million, is estimated to be 62% complete.

