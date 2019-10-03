Man disarmed following tussle at St James nightclub, in custody

A firearm was handed over to police in St James and a man taken into custody following an incident in Johns Hall this morning.

It is reported that 11:00 the complainant was leaving a nightclub when he was attacked by a man who hit him with a firearm.

A tussle reportedly ensued between the two and the assailant was disarmed.

The police were subsequently summoned and the firearm – a .38 revolver – was handed over to investigators.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.