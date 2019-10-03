Portland police seek public’s help in nabbing wanted men

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

The Portland police have released the names of five persons who are wanted for various crimes in the parish, including murder, shooting with intent, burglary, and robbery with aggravation.

Deputy superintendent of police in the Portland Police Division, Beresford Williams, made the disclosure during a media briefing on Monday, where he also outlined a number of crime-fighting initiatives geared at combating various crimes and also road-traffic breaches.

Williams, who spoke at length about the need for the police to restore public order, especially in the parish capital, Port Antonio, appealed to residents to assist them in their quest to apprehend five of the parish’s most wanted men, including Elroy Griffiths, who is being sought for the murder of a woman at Olivere Housing Scheme in Buff Bay.

“We also are seeking the public’s assistance in arresting Everton White, o/c ‘Barbie’ , of Cornwall Barracks district for the murder that was committed in 2015. Those two (Griffiths and White) are the two most wanted in Portland, currently. Also on our wanted list is Tommo Haines, o/c ‘Tommy’ of White River. He is wanted for shooting with intent in February of this year,” Williams said.

“The fourth person is Marlon Bryce from a Plymouth Hill address and he is wanted for burglary and larceny. We want one Peter Swaby, who is from a Port Antonio address, for robbery with aggravation. So far we have recorded eight murders, when compared to 11 for the corresponding period last year.”

According to Williams, there is a need for residents to be more vigilant and be on the lookout for migrant criminals, who are coming under attack from the security forces in parishes that are now under a state of public emergency, and who might be seeking a safe haven in Portland.

Tightening on anti-vending

“We are definitely tightening up on the anti-vending in the town (Port Antonio). We are participating in the recently launched Area 2 ‘Operations Restore’.

“That operation which started last week has several elements, tightening of control of our borders and tightening with our traffic management and our town operations,” Williams added.

“Other measures will come as we seek to strengthen our drive to arrest wanted persons; arrest persons that are involved in lotto scamming and other crimes, and arrest persons that are involved in the drug trade. We ask our motoring public, as we step up these drives, to bear with us.

“They will have delays from time to time. It is for your own safety and security. Last year we arrested, in this division, over a hundred men wanted for several crimes in other parishes,” he noted.

