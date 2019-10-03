School uniform recycling programme donates 400 uniforms in its second year - Gently worn khakis collected and distributed to schools in need

UniCycle Jamaica has just completed its second successful year of operations, facilitating the collection and donation of close to 400 gently used khaki uniforms to students in need free of charge.

“We are so pleased with the support we got this year. We collected a wider variety of sizes and distributed to even more schools and NGOs such as the Jamaica Kidney Kids,” said Jordan Nakash, Campion head girl and UniCycle founder.

In July and August, after an extensive social and traditional media campaign, donations were dropped in brightly coloured containers donated by Wisynco Eco at Campion College and Fontana stores islandwide. After laundering, sorting, and removing crests, the uniforms were distributed, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, which endorsed the project.

“We were able to collect even more uniforms this year,” said Campion student and UniCycle Community Outreach Coordinator Rhys Greenland.

“We thank Fontana, Wisynco, and the Rotary Club of Manor Park for working with us. Next year, we hope to expand to add white uniform shirts and maybe school supplies.”

UniCycle Jamaica is a school uniform recycling initiative whose mission is to collect gently used khaki uniforms and redistribute them to students in need free of charge.