Section of Fairfield main road in St James closed

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the Fairfield main road in St James will be temporarily closed for seven hours today.

Vehicular traffic will be restricted along the section of the road, in the vicinity of the National Water Commission (NWC) Pumping Station, between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the roadway is being closed to facilitate the installation of drains.

Ricketts says that critical pipe culverts will be laid and form part of efforts now underway to upgrade the 1.5 kilometre stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and Taylor Avenue.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Tucker towards Montego Bay may use the alternative routes through Irwin and Granville.

The Tucker roadway is being rehabilitated through an approximately $74.1 million dollar road improvement contract which is being implemented by the NWA.

The project represents the first phase of a comprehensive plan aimed at upgrading the 6.1 kilometre stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock Bridge.

The current phase of works, which is being executed by local contractor, C&C Construction Limited, is scheduled to be completed by year end.

