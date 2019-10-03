Taxi operator arrested, charged after police chase scheduled for court November 4

The corporate area taxi operator arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and traffic breaches is to appear in court on November 4.

Forty-six-year-old Dwight Roache of Hyde Park Road, Kingston 11 was arrested on Tuesday after he was chased by cops assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

The police say Roache was stopped on South Camp Road, Kingston 5 after he was seen obstructing traffic.

He was asked to produce his driver’s licence and documents for the vehicle but reportedly refused and sped off.

The police say the cops gave chase and later caught up with Roache on Anderson Road in the Allman Town area.

According to the police, Roache was taken from his car and informed that he would be arrested and charged for various traffic violations.

The police say while Roache was being arrested, he ran off but was chased, caught and placed in custody.

Roache was then charged with dangerous driving, obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.