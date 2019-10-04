42 students receive assistance from JN Money

Some 42 students were awarded scholarships totalling more than $1 million during the JN Money back-to-school ‘Winning Skoolaz’ promotion, which ran from July 1 to August 31.

During the months of July and August, JN Money customers sending funds from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and select Caribbean territories were automatically entered into the JN Money ‘Winning Skoolaz’ back-to-school promotion.

One winner from each territory was given the opportunity to nominate a student in Jamaica to receive a scholarship courtesy of JN Money.

“This time of year is always a stressful period for parents, with many having challenges in covering back-to-school expenses. JN Money Services strongly advocates and recognises education as a driver of social advancement, and we used this opportunity to assist families by awarding students with grants towards their educational expenses,” said Sanya Wallace, senior manager, strategic planning and marketing, JN Money Services.

“As a result of this effort, some 42 students received scholarships valued at $25,000,” Wallace said.

In addition, five students were awarded JN Money back-to-school grants as part of the remittance brand’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

The students, Shanoy Smith of St Elizabeth Technical High School; Ricardo Warren, Paradise Preparatory School; Seeri Parker, Marymount High School; Dean Gentles, St Mary Technical High School; and Tienna Williams, St Andrew Technical High School, each received $30,000.

“This year, as a special addition to our usual back-to-school initiatives, we invited our customers in the diaspora to make a donation to assist students in Jamaica who were excelling academically. Through this initiative, we were able to raise $150,000 to assist these students,” she added.

Sashauna Smith, whose daughter, Seeri, was among the five additional students who received a grant, said she was proud of her daughter.

“She just started at Marymount High School and has always done well in school. I am proud of her because she worked hard, and it has now been rewarded. The grant will definitely assist with purchasing books and the different costs that come with attending a new school,” Smith said.