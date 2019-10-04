Flow awards scholarships to team members

In 2017, Shelly-Ann O’Connor, operations and project manager at the Flow Foundation, was desirous of pursuing further studies when she applied for and was accepted into the integrated marketing communication master’s programme at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

However, because of financial constraints, O’Connor decided to defer her start to 2018, taking a huge risk but determined to follow through on her dreams. “I did not know where I would find the money, but I decided to take the risk and start anyway,” she said.

The flicker of light came at the end of the tunnel when O’Connor was among the first cohort of scholarship awardees chosen by Flow Jamaica, via the Liberty Latin America One Culture, One Team scholarship programme, to receive assistance to pursue their tertiary studies.

“I can confidently speak of the hope that gripped us when we saw the bulletin inviting us to apply and the hope that steadily built through what we experienced together, being shortlisted and participating in what was an engaging and innovative assessment process,” O’Connor said.

It was an enthusiastic O’Connor who led the vote of thanks for the recipients following the presentation ceremony hosted by the company at the Marriott Hotel in New Kingston recently. “The pursuit of higher learning is one that takes commitment to hard work, discipline, and the determination to overcome any obstacle that may come our way,” she said.

A BEACON

“Let our achievements be a beacon shining bright so that others can see and strive for their dreams, for their goals, so that the company will be assured that they made the right decision in establishing this programme and be encouraged to maintain it for many years to come so that others will benefit as well,” she added.

Those receiving scholarship awards and grants included Chevanice Bashford, Latavia Brown, Shaama Burke, Neisha Headlam, Lychon Kerr, Kenielia Lewis, Sycar Parkinson, Rohan Ramsay, Daniesha Reynolds, Melissa Spencer and Andre Wright.

Phadra Saunders, director, People Business Partner, FLOW Jamaica and Cayman, was instrumental in the conceptualisation of the Liberty scholarship programme for Jamaica following a directive from Stephen Price, country manager, FLOW and C&W Business Jamaica.

“We happily accepted the challenge and equally happily announced the scholarship programme to team Jamaica. The news was well received!” Saunders said.

“We committed to start the process in early September, and we did. We received a total of 28 applications, after which our top candidates were shortlisted. All applicants are pursuing tertiary-level studies in areas including telecommunications, technology and business, computer science, information technology, marketing, and media and communications,” Saunders said.

“This scholarship programme has given us the opportunity of conversations with team members about these very important items for our business. It has also given us the opportunity to test the level of awareness. Our scholarship awardees are to be congratulated,” she said.

Price said that the scholarships will enable the team to access the tools that they will need to lead in a dynamic, changing environment, one that is culturally diverse and provides for greater opportunities across the company’s business.

“Our diversity defines us, and our commonalities connect us. Your collective areas of study, which cover business management, business administration, human resource management, communications, and telecommunications, are definitely aligned and relevant to #HustleOn and the innovation and growth in our business,” Price told the awardees.

The Liberty Latin America One Culture, One Team scholarship programme awarded a total of $2.4 million.

