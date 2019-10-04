Gunfire in lower Mountain View, police urge motorists to avoid area

The police are advising motorists to avoid lower Mountain View Avenue and Langston Road in St Andrew.

It is reported that gangsters have been firing shots in the area since early this morning.

The police information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit, says a special operations team has been deployed the area.

More details soon.

