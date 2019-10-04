Gunspinning Guardsman security guard in viral video fired

A uniformed Guardsman security guard featured in a viral video performing gunspinning techniques has been fired.

George Overton, director at Guardsman Limited, said the guard's firearm permit has also been confiscated.

In the 28-second video, the security guard spun the firearm around his fingers several times before placing it in his holster.

It is against common sense to do that but more so against policy. A firearm is a very dangerous thing; you don’t play with it the way he played with it. That could be regarded as reckless, immature and irresponsible,” Overton said.

He said firearm permit has been sent to the Firearm Licensing Authority with a recommendation for its revocation.

