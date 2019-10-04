Jamaica set to exceed tourism earnings

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has said that Jamaica is on track to exceed its projected US$3.6 billion in tourism earnings for the 2019-20 fiscal year by some US$100 million.

Bartlett said that the adjustment comes following the latest tourism statistics, which reveal that there have been at least 150,000 more stopover arrivals since the start of the year than in the corresponding period last year.

He made this announcement on Tuesday while speaking at the offices of the Jamaica Tourist Board in New Kingston, St Andrew.

The tourism minister also said that efforts were being made to tap directly into the Japanese market.

“The good news is that we now have arrangements with the main carriers. Out of Japan now, we have a strong programme with Delta. Delta services Jamaica from many gateways in the United States now, and also, they have connections and co-sharing arrangements with airlines in Japan. American Airlines also has co-sharing relations with airlines out of Japan,” he said.

He added, “So the arrangements for airlifts into Jamaica are in a far better place than we were in the last 20 years.”

Bartlett said that work was also being done to tap into the Indian market.

“The good thing about India is the kind of [connection] that exists naturally. India loves cricket, cricket is a big item for them, and Jamaica has that connection. We have a lot of Indians here in Jamaica, and Indians are spread all over America, and one of the good things about them is that they are very family-oriented. So when there is a wedding with one family member, everybody comes. And so you end up with very large and reliable flows from that market,” he said.

