Motorist with 615 outstanding traffic tickets fined $65,000

A delinquent motorist who failed to pay 615 outstanding traffic tickets has been fined $65,000 or 30 days in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dwayne Mitchell of 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew was arrested Thursday by members of the police’s traffic police.

Mitchell, who was taken before the court on a warrant, also had driver's licence suspended for six months.

