Paint, Sip, Mentor! - Women gather at GraceKennedy to spread motivation, share advice

Acts of Grace took a unique approach to the paint-and-sip trend recently, partnering women from various professional backgrounds with young women from the Grace and Staff Foundation’s inner-city programme. Motivation, fun, and creativity melded together seamlessly for a phenomenal event at the GraceKennedy Headquarters in downtown Kingston.

The group enjoyed an art lesson from Art Frenzy, while GraceKennedy ensured that there was a little something for all age groups with a complimentary glass of wine from Harbour Wines for the mentors and Tropical Rhythms and Licious for the mentees.