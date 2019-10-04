Police probing suspected hit and run in St Andrew

The Grants Pen Police in St Andrew are appealing to the public for information that can assist an investigation into a suspected hit and run on Arcadia Drive, Kingston 8 on Thursday.

It is reported that about 3:00 a.m. cops were on patrol in the area when they found an unidentified man lying in the middle of the roadway.

According to the police, he appeared to have been hit by a motor vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the deceased man appears to be in his thirties, is of fair complexion, about 5 feet 6 inches long and was clad in a black long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators in any way is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

