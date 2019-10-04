Resolution to amend ATI Act pulled from Senate

The Government fulfiled its promise today to withdraw the resolution that would increase from 20 to 70 years, the period for which Cabinet documents may be barred from public access.

At the end of today’s more than three hours long sitting of the Upper House, Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, withdrew the resolution that would amend the Access to Information (ATI) Act.

Yesterday, Johnson Smith informed the country that the document would be pulled from the Senate and from the House of Representatives next week.

READ: Gov't addresses Access To Information resolution

READ: Why the gov't wanted a 70-year block on cabinet documents

There has been immense public outrage since the matter was reported on Tuesday.

Johnson Smith explained the decision to amend the act arose from a request under the act for Cabinet minutes for 1975 and 1976, which would include the period of a state of public emergency in Jamaica.

And parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Robert Nesta Morgan explained that the ATI application included a request for personal information for persons dead or alive.

Bowing to pressure, the government said the matter will be sent to a joint select committee for deliberation and public feedback.

The legislation was passed in 2002 and came into operation in 2004.

It gives the public a general right of access to official government information which would otherwise be inaccessible.

The Act grants public access to a raft of government documents, including some from Cabinet, which were previously listed as classified.

However, some categories of documents are exempt from disclosure under the Act including those pertaining to security, defence and international relations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.