Four homeless men beaten to death in violent attacks in New York City

Four homeless men were beaten to death and another critically injured in an early morning attack in New York City on Saturday.

Police investigators are questioning another homeless man in connection with the killings, the New York Daily News has reported.

He was apprehended close to the Chinatown street corner where the bodies were found.

According to officials, he was carrying a metal object believed to have been used in the incident.

No charges have been filed.

The newspaper reports that police were called to the area after receiving a report of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man sprawled on the ground with a massive head wound, but still alive, police said.

A second man was found dead next to him, cops said.

As medics rushed the survivor to hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, cops found the bodies of two other men nearby with similar head wounds.

A fourth dead man was found a block away, officials said.

Police are still in the area looking for other possible victims.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.