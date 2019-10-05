Rapist sentenced to a total of 93 years for vicious attacks on teens

A St Andrew man who viciously raped two teenage girls -- one of them a British national -- has been sentenced to a total of 93 years in prison.

Richard Walker was convicted on two counts of rape along with seven other charges arising from separate incidents in 2013 and 2015 and will have to serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

The sentence was handed down in the Supreme Court last month.

Walker pleaded guilty to two counts each of rape, grievous sexual assault, forcible abduction and robbery with aggravation.

He was also convicted for buggery.

Here is a breakdown of Walker’s sentence.

Rape – 42 years (21 years for each count)

Grievous sexual assault – 22 years (eleven years for each count)

Robbery with aggravation – 12 years (six years for each count)

Forcible abduction – 6 years (three years for each count)

Buggery – eleven years

The sentences are to be served simultaneously except for the rapes, which are to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors led evidence that Walker attacked the 14-year-old British national as she and her mother walked in New Kingston.

According to the evidence, he knocked out the teen’s mother before dragging the 14-year-old into a nearby gully and sexually assaulted her with a machete at her throat.

His other victim, who was 19 years old at the time, was raped in the Grants Pen Road area.

