Three men charged for four murders in Clarendon, Trelawny

A Clarendon man who allegedly carried out a double killing in the parish in August has been arrested and charged with murder.

The police say Demar Powell, 25, of Smithville district, has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It's alleged that Powell and an accomplice attacked and shot two men to death along Chapelton Road shortly before midnight on August 18.

“A subsequent probe by detectives led to the arrest of Demar Powell,” the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said in a statement.

Powell is one of three men charged with murder this week.

The others are 50-year-old Owen Sharpe, popularly known as ‘Skeng’, of Logie Green district, also in Clarendon, who is accused of chopping a man to death, and Romaine Roberts, also called ‘Country’, 29, of Jackson Town, Trelawny.

It is alleged that about midday on September 27 Sharpe used a machete to attack a man with whom he had a dispute.

The police were summoned and the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Roberts was charged for the murder of a man at his home in Hideout, Trelawny on April 2.

The police say residents reported hearing explosions and later saw the victim at the back of his house with gunshot wounds.

All three are to appear in the Clarendon and Trelawny parish courts.

