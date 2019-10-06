Activate your faith for healing

Rev Dwight Fletcher

In the past three weeks we have been looking at the topic of healing, and the fact that not only does God want to heal us, but He also provided a way for our healing through the suffering of Jesus Christ.

Last week we looked at how Jesus’ suffering on the Cross was the gateway for our healing. Jesus died to take away our sin, and also to take away our pain, which refers to our sickness and disease, our griefs, mental illnesses and our punishment.

Jesus took away our disease of sin and gave back health. He bore the blow of grief and gave back well-being. Jesus’ punishment brought us peace with God. Because of this finished work, we can be healed! Yet, in order for us to receive this healing when we need it, we must put our faith in the finished work of Jesus who secured our healing.

Remember, though, faith and feeling are not the same. Feeling has nothing to do with the act of faith. Our healing is not dependent on how we feel but what God has promised and what His Word declares. There may be no immediate sign of healing when you pray to be healed. But as soon as you are exposed to the healing power of Jesus, your healing has come.

The Bible says that faith without works is dead, meaning that, you must act on the Word of God and do what God asks you to do. Faith must be expressed in action. You do what God tells you to do, and then expect Him to do His own side. It was Moses that stretched out the rod, but it was God that parted the waters. It was Joshua and his people that marched around Jericho, but it was God that toppled the wall. It was Naaman who dipped himself into the water seven times, but it was God that healed his leprosy. So, what is your part?

1. BELIEVE GOD

Belief is a choice and an option. We must choose to believe in God’s Word and God’s promise. “…if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” Matthew 17:20 (NIV). Let us trust that if God said it, I believe it and that settles it. If we are struggling to believe we can ask Jesus for help like the man who said, “I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!” Mark 9:24 (NIV).

2. TAKE YOUR BURDENS TO THE LORD

It is the Lord who is the healer, the solver of the problem and we should take our issues to Him. Even if you go to an elder or mature Christian for prayer, remember that God alone does the healing.

3. BE OBEDIENT

There is something called the obedience of faith. When God says, “Do this,” just do it, do not rationalise or procrastinate by over-analysing His Word. Our physical and emotional healing is the result of first dealing with our spiritual sickness. Once we walk in obedience and remove sin from our lives, we can receive the total package of healing.

4. FIGHT FOR GROUND GAINED

God says that we are healed by Jesus’ death on the cross so fight for that. The enemy will try to convince you that you are not really healed. Don’t allow him to win. Confess the Word of God over your situation. As often as you can, speak God’s Word aloud and thank God for the healing even when you don’t feel healed.