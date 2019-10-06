Dealing with the spirit of being overwhelmed

Sometimes it all gets a little too much

But you gotta realise that soon the fog will clear up

And you don’t have to be afraid, because we’re all the same

And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much

A Little Too Much – Shawn Mendes

In today’s world, it is so easy to be overwhelmed, especially with the high cost of living, the family to take care of, as well as relationship issues which carry their own set of headaches.

Being a Christian does not mean exemption from going through some of those situations that often leave persons feeling way out of their depths, some even thinking of throwing in the towel on both relationships and abandoning their faith.

Coping with that spirit is not easy, and it is with that in mind that Family and Religion reached out to Rev Marie Berbick of Touching Your World Ministries, who shared that when dealing with an overwhelming spirit, it doesn’t matter how much of an intellectual the person is – what will see them through is the right strategy.

“You cannot call on your intellect to fight these battles, nor can your master’s or PhD get you the spiritual firepower that will be needed,” she said, pointing out that you must first recognise it is a spiritual battle. The solution, she said, is to ‘walk in the spirit’, and this can be done by getting into the Word of God.

“Living by the word, and strengthening your connection with God through a strong prayer life, when this is done, your discernment will increase and your spiritual eyes and ears will be opened with the Holy Spirit as your guide,” she shared.

Drawing from her own experience, Berbick said being a problem-solver person, she was overwhelmed when she couldn’t solve the issues she was facing in her own life. The more she tried to battle in the ‘flesh’, the more storms emerged in her life. No matter what she did, she was on the losing end, getting physically, mentally and emotionally tired.

She said her strategy changed when her mentor, Apostle Steve Lyston, told her the battle she was fighting could not be based on how bright she was, but was rather a spiritual one.

She shares some strategies to engage in fighting the spirit of being overwhelmed.

Fighting with prayer, to do this she said to get in the Word of God and do the opposite of what the enemy expects you to do.

Change your strategy – pointing out that the enemy already know your weaknesses and the response in any situation that may arise, for her it is time to look beyond the natural. Pointing out that in war, it is important to study your enemy, so too when engaged in a spiritual fight.

“The things that have you out of your depths, when you know what you are up against, you can effectively fight back and win,” she said.

Tactics to overcome spiritual warfare

When you are facing turmoil in your life, Berbick’s advice is to remember that God’s Word said He will never forsake or leave you.

For her, it is all about whose report you choose to believe – the overwhelming spirit which says you can’t make it – or the Word of God which tells you He will give you the strength to be an overcomer.

It is important, she said, to go back to the promises in the Bible for your life and stand on them.

Fear can cripple and shift focus from the solution, and for Berbick, to shake that spirit is to shift back your focus to God and allow Him to fight for you.

Drawing an analogy from the Bible when the Israelites were being pursued by Pharaoh’s army, with God miraculously giving them the victory, she said some battles we shouldn’t be trying to take on ourselves ... they belong to God.

“You would win if you only had the faith to let go and let God,” she said quoting from 2 Chronicles 20: 15 ‘Be neither afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s.”

Acknowledging that some things are hard to shake, Berbick said one strategy that can be applied in the warfare of the mind is prayer and fasting, which have been known to break many a yoke.

In closing Berbick, reminds that there is a Psalm for every emotion and encourage those who are overwhelmed and trying to stay on top of their emotions to feast on them.